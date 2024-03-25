One lucky Cubs fan could win $1M during 'Play for Opening Day' event

article

The Chicago Cubs and Budweiser have announced the return of the "Play for Opening Day" batting practice event for fans ahead of the team's home opener next week!

The event will take place on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Fans interested in attending the event should arrive at Gallagher Way between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to receive a scratch-off card. This card will determine if they are a winner and eligible to participate. Then, the 75 randomly selected fans will have three chances to hit a target in the ballpark to win prizes.

The grand prize is $1 million for the lucky fan who hits the stack of Budweiser cases in the Budweiser Bleachers.

All 75 participating fans, regardless of hitting a target, will receive a pair of tickets to a regular season home game from April 2 through May 17.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older and legal residents of the United States (excluding FL, RI, NY) and Canada (excluding Quebec). For Official Rules, click here.

