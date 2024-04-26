One Of A Kind Spring Show brings together more than 450 talented artists in Chicago

The One Of A Kind Spring Show returned to Merchandise Mart this weekend, offering original artwork ranging from ceramics, paintings and quilts, to woodwork and jewelry.

"It truly is like a full sensory experience. There's something for everyone," marketing manager Jordyn Messinger said.

Hand-crafted bags, scarves, clothing, stationary, and toys make great gifts for graduation, Mother's Day, and Father's Day, she said.

The show takes up the entire seventh floor, creating a lot of territory to cover.

"Come with your friends. Come with your family. Wear comfortable shoes and take a seat. We have cafés all throughout the show where you can get food and beverages, and just make a day of it," Messinger said.

While all of these creations are for sale, the show offers more than just great shopping.

"There is so much to see, so much to do, from the live music provided by Old Town School of Folk, to hands-on art-making activities by Marwan. And even photo op opportunities by Flowerchild Chicago," Messinger said.

You can buy tickets at the door or online at oneofakindshowchicago.com.

The show runs through Sunday, but if you can't make it this weekend, you will have another opportunity this winter, when the One of a Kind Show returns the first full weekend of December.

"It's even bigger and better. It's the perfect place to find every gift for everyone on your shopping list," Messinger said.