Two people killed in crash after police chase in Aurora

Two people were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night after the vehicle they were in fled from police in suburban Aurora.

About 9:30 p.m., police arrived at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Coventry Place, for calls of multiple people in the parking lot of the complex with guns, Aurora police said. As officers arrived the crowd dispersed and a white Dodge Charger sped of.

Other officers in the area saw the Charger speeding and running through red lights on Indian Trail, and briefly pursued, police said. Moments later officers found a crash between the Charger and a minivan in the intersection of North Ohio Street and East Indian Trail.

One person from the Charger was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but were later pronounced dead, police said. Two people from the minivan were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Charger ran from the crash, but was found hiding in the yard of a home near the scene of the crash moments later by a K-9 unit, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A while searching of the wreckage of the crash, officers found several weapons, police said.

Aurora police continue to investigate.