One person was killed in a fire in Palatine on Saturday.

The Fire Department said they were called by an automatic alarm to 245 N. Smith Street at 6:37 a.m.

There, they found smoke and fire coming out of a second story window.

One person was killed. No firefighters were injured.

The fire was contained to the unit of origin and the other five units were not damaged.