One person shot, one other injured during wedding at Paradise Banquets in Bridgeview

Two people were injured at Paradise Banquets in Bridgeview on Sunday night.

Bridgeview spokesperson Ray Hanania confirmed the injuries to FOX 32 Chicago.

He said a wedding had been going on when there was a fight. Several shots were fired and one person was hit in the leg. They are expected to survive. Another person ended up with a cut on their hand.

Hanania said there was "one person of interest" who is talking with police.

He said that the information was preliminary and that more would be released on Monday.

