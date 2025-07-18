Expand / Collapse search

One person transported to hospital in fiery motorcycle, semi crash in Itasca: authorities

By Lauren Westphal
Published  July 18, 2025 8:41pm CDT
Itasca
The Brief

    • A motorcycle and semi-truck collided around 6:30 p.m. at Rohlwing Road and Bryn Mawr Avenue in Itasca, Ill.
    • The crash resulted in a fire, according to the Itasca Fire Protection District.
    • One person was transported to a local hospital.

ITASCA, Ill. - One person has been transported to a local hospital after a fiery crash between a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Itasca, Ill., according to Itasca firefighters.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Itasca Fire Protection District officials responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a semi-truck at the intersection of Rohlwing Road and Bryn Mawr Avenue. 

What we don't know:

The details of the incident are unclear. Authorities are investigating.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Itasca Fire Protection Department. Photos provided by Dustin Sneath.

