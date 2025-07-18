One person transported to hospital in fiery motorcycle, semi crash in Itasca: authorities

The Brief A motorcycle and semi-truck collided around 6:30 p.m. at Rohlwing Road and Bryn Mawr Avenue in Itasca, Ill. The crash resulted in a fire, according to the Itasca Fire Protection District. One person was transported to a local hospital.



One person has been transported to a local hospital after a fiery crash between a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Itasca, Ill., according to Itasca firefighters.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., Itasca Fire Protection District officials responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a semi-truck at the intersection of Rohlwing Road and Bryn Mawr Avenue.

What we don't know:

The details of the incident are unclear. Authorities are investigating.