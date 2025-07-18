One person transported to hospital in fiery motorcycle, semi crash in Itasca: authorities
ITASCA, Ill. - One person has been transported to a local hospital after a fiery crash between a motorcycle and a semi-truck in Itasca, Ill., according to Itasca firefighters.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., Itasca Fire Protection District officials responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a semi-truck at the intersection of Rohlwing Road and Bryn Mawr Avenue.
One person was transported to a local hospital.
What we don't know:
The details of the incident are unclear. Authorities are investigating.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Itasca Fire Protection Department. Photos provided by Dustin Sneath.