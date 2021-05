Someone opened fire on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Saturday morning, leaving one person wounded.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 95th Street.

The person who was injured is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, a Chicago man, Leroy Longs, is facing charges in a shooting on the Dan Ryan that happened on Friday. No one was injured in that incident in the Chatham area.