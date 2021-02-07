One shot dead, 19 others wounded during frigid weekend in Chicago

One person was killed and at least 19 others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

In the latest fatal shooting, a 42-year-old man was shot to death Friday while trying to break up a fight in Austin on the West Side.

The man was attempting to break up a fight between two males about 9:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Cicero Avenue when one of the males pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the man in the back and leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Kenny Winters, a resident of Brighton Park.

In non-fatal attacks, a 34-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

He was riding in a vehicle about 4:35 a.m. in the 800 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone exited a parked dark blue SUV and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the chest and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in critical condition, police said.

Advertisement

A man and a woman were shot Saturday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 61, and woman, 46, were sitting inside a parked vehicle about 3:55 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Shields Avenue when someone inside a black SUV fired shots, police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and the man was struck in the back, police said. They were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where both were listed in fair condition, police said.

About 10 minutes earlier, a man and a woman were shot in McKinley Park on the South Side.

They were being followed by a dark-colored SUV about 3:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Pershing Road when the SUV rear-ended their vehicle and caused them to crash into a pole, police said.

The woman, 30, who was driving, exited the vehicle to tell the driver of the SUV they were not gang members when she was shot, police said. The driver of the SUV struck her in the face, shoulder, arm and chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The gunman then fired shots into their vehicle and struck the man, 41, in the arm, police said. He was taken to the same hospital. Two other people inside the vehicle were not injured, police said.

A 26-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday morning.

He was walking about 3:45 a.m. when someone inside a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the arm, police said. A passerby picked him up and brought him to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The man was unsure exactly where the shooting happened, according to police. He could not describe the shooter’s vehicle or the shooter, police said.

A 42-year-old man was shot in Rogers Park on the North Side.

He was walking outside about 2:25 a.m. in the 6900 block of North Clark Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot to the left eye and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was listed in good condition, police said.

About 1:25 a.m., two men were wounded in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

The men, 31 and 41, were standing outside in the 7000 block of South May Street when someone exited a dark-colored vehicle and fired shots, police said.

The 31-year-old was shot in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition police said. The other was struck in the groin and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Just after midnight, a 29-year-old man was critically hurt in a shooting early in Little Village.

He was driving about 12:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Cermak Road when someone inside a passing white-colored SUV fired shots, police said. He was struck on the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 29-year-old man was shot late Friday night in Princeton Park on the South Side.

He was shot in the back about 11:15 p.m. in the 300 block of West 94th Street, police said. He brought himself to Roseland Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

About 10 p.m. Friday, a man was shot in the hand during an argument in West Chesterfield on the South Side.

The 43-year-old was shot by an unknown male following an argument outside in the 9300 block of South Calumet Avenue, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Last weekend, 21 people were shot, five fatally citywide.