One year later, families call for action after 2 men drove into Calumet River and drowned

The families of two men who died after accidentally driving into the Calumet River are calling for the city to take action to warn others.

136th Street on the Far South Side ends with a boat ramp along the river. The families are scolding the city for not making improvements to the boat ramp over the past year. They say they do not want other families to feel their pain.

Dozens of friends and family met at the boat ramp Monday night and held a vigil and balloon release in honor of 23-year-old Devontae Searcy and 26-year-old Demetrius Hendricks.

It was one year ago Monday when their families say the two men were in a car and driving during a rainstorm near 136th and Calhoun. They drove down 136th and accidentally right into the Calumet River. A third man in the car was able to swim to shore and he survived.

It took police and fire a week to recover the bodies of both Searcy and Hendricks.

One year later, the families of the victims are upset that the boat ramp is still dark and barricades or extra lighting have not been installed.