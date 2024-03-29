'It was worth the wait': O'Neill Burke wins Cook County State's Attorney Democratic Primary

Retired Appellate Court Judge Eileen O'Neill Burke has won the Democratic Primary race for Cook County State's Attorney.

The race was called by The Associated Press just before 4:50 p.m. Friday.

O'Neill Burke had 264,289 votes cast in her favor and her opponent, Clayton Harris III, had 262,733 votes. The winner of this race is expected to win outright in November.

She released a statement on her victory, shared below:

"It was worth the wait. I am so honored to be the Democratic nominee for Cook County State’s Attorney.

"I’d like to congratulate Clayton Harris on a hard-fought campaign. While we may have had our differences in this election, we share a love for our beautiful city and Cook County.

"If I’ve learned one thing during this process, it’s that there is so much more that unites us than what divides us.

"Across every neighborhood and every town in Cook County, people told me the same thing: we want a fair criminal justice system that works for everyone. We want a professional and effective State’s Attorney’s Office. We want illegal guns and assault weapons off our streets. We want less crime and safer communities, not by locking everyone up, but by turning people around.

"Whether you voted for me or not, I promise to work tirelessly as your State’s Attorney. I still feel the pride in my chest swell up when I remember stepping up in court as a young prosecutor and saying I was there on behalf of the People.

"The State’s Attorney’s office has a noble mission to represent victims and uphold the law. It’s a solemn obligation that I will take on with humility and dedication.

"Thank you for your faith in me. Together, I know we can build a safer, stronger Cook County."

The race was opened after Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx didn't seek a third term.

Both O'Neill Burke and Harris have said they'll continue her approach on some key issues in the county.

O'Neill Burke plans to address her supporters on Monday, after she spends the Easter weekend with her family.

The Harris campaign is expected to file for a recount.