Open House Chicago returns this weekend to the city's most engaging buildings
CHICAGO - This weekend the Chicago Architecture Center is encouraging you to explore the city.
Open House Chicago is back and will feature a large selection of in-person, indoor tours and events.
Participants will be allowed to visit more than 100 sites normally closed to the public across 30 Chicago-area neighborhoods and suburbs.
Entry is generally free with some member-only events.
Attendees must wear a mask indoors.
Advertisement
For more information, check out the Open House Chicago website.