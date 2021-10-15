Expand / Collapse search

Open House Chicago returns this weekend to the city's most engaging buildings

Open House Chicago allows people to get new views of the city's most famous buildings

Lynn Osmond, CEO and president of Chicago Architectural Center, talks about this year's Open House Chicago which is back this year after having to be held virtually in 2020.

CHICAGO - This weekend the Chicago Architecture Center is encouraging you to explore the city.

Open House Chicago is back and will feature a large selection of in-person, indoor tours and events.

Participants will be allowed to visit more than 100 sites normally closed to the public across 30 Chicago-area neighborhoods and suburbs.

Entry is generally free with some member-only events.

Attendees must wear a mask indoors.

For more information, check out the Open House Chicago website.
 