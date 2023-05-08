Opening ceremonies kick off Special Olympics Spring Games at Soldier Field

The official opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics Spring Games were held Monday morning at Solider Field.

More than 2,000 athletes paraded onto the field to the cheers of thousands of coaches, spectators, family members, and volunteers.

Athletes will compete in more than 25 track and field events throughout the spring games, which take place tomorrow through Friday, weather permitting.

All of the events are free and open to the public.