'Operation Broken Arrow': 5 Chicago area residents charged with possessing US Postal Service keys

Five Chicago area residents have been charged with unlawfully possessing U.S. Postal Service keys or stealing from the mail.

Savannah S. Shandor, 29, of Chicago, Joseph T. Solomon, 37, of Norridge, Thaddeus J. Harper, 42, of Chicago, Shaun A. White, 25, of Chicago and Jordan J. McPhearson, 31, of Chicago are all charged with unlawfully possessing a U.S. Postal Service key.

Shandor, Solomon and Harper are also charged with stealing pieces of mail, authorities said.

According to prosecutors, the charges are a result of an ongoing federal investigation into thefts of postal keys and mail called "Operation Broken Arrow."

The defendants allegedly were in possession of the keys or stole mail in Chicago this year and last year.

"It is illegal under federal law to possess a stolen or reproduced key suited to a U.S. Postal Service lock," said U.S. Attorney Lausch. "We will continue to work with our federal and local law enforcement partners to hold accountable anyone who unlawfully possesses such a key or steals from the mail."

Unlawfully possessing a postal service key is punishable by a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Theft of mail carries a maximum sentence of five years.