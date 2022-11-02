'Operation Chicago Shield': 148 arrests made in 10-week operation targeting sex offenders

Law enforcement agencies in Chicago and surrounding areas made 148 arrests during an 10-week operation that targeted sex offenders.

Operation Chicago Shield targeted sex offenders and individuals with sex offense warrants in surrounding areas, police said.

The operation started Aug. 22 and ended Oct. 31.

Operation Chicago Shield focused on investigating and locating non-compliant sex offenders, arresting sex offenders with warrants and apprehending individuals with sex offense warrants, law enforcement officials said.

The operation resulted in 148 arrests, including 15 warrant arrests for failure to register as a sex offender and 133 warrant arrests for sex offenses against children or adults.

"Multi-agency operations like this one are successful only because of the contributions from law enforcement personnel and the support from community members," said U.S. Marshal LaDon Reynolds. "The hard work by everyone, each and every day, had a strong and positive impact on the Chicago area. I look forward to similar operations in the near future."

Sex offenders who are non-compliant with their sex offender registration should report to law enforcement and complete a registration that is required by law.