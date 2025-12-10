Operation Midway Bliss to deliver groceries, toys to families affected by ICE raids

The Brief Operation Midway Bliss that began with two neighbors has grown into a communitywide effort. More than 100 families will receive grocery bags, essentials and toys for children. Grocery-bagging event set for Dec. 19 at Right Bee Cider Bar in Hermosa; deliveries follow Dec. 20 — volunteers still needed.



Operation Midway Bliss, a grassroots relief effort started by two neighbors, is gearing up to deliver groceries, essential items and toys to more than 100 families still reeling from recent ICE raids.

What we know:

Organizers say the project, which quickly gained traction on social media and drew donations from community groups, influencers and volunteers, is meant not only to meet immediate needs, but to help families who have been living with fear and uncertainty feel safe and supported again.

"This will bring lots of joy to children whose families were impacted by those ICE raids," said organizer Taylor Krahl. Co-founder Will McNiff added the effort is about easing the emotional and financial strain many families continue to face: "We hope this support means one less thing to worry about."

Beginning as a small neighborhood idea, Operation Midway Bliss expanded after posts about the effort were shared widely online. Organizers say donations poured in and volunteers stepped forward to help assemble and deliver care packages.

More than 100 households are slated to receive a bag containing groceries, essential household items, and toys for the kids. Organizers plan a public grocery-bagging event on Dec. 19 at Right Bee Cider Bar in Hermosa, where volunteers will pack the bags; volunteer drivers will deliver the packages to families the following day, Dec. 20.

Organizers say they still need volunteers to help with both bagging and deliveries and are encouraging anyone who wants to help to check Operation Midway Bliss’s social media pages for sign-up information and donation drop-off details.

What's next:

Organizers urge local groups and businesses to continue donating and volunteering so families affected by the raids can access sustained support. If you are interested in supporting the movement, check out their Instagram page.



