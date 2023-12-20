'Operation Santa' brings holiday cheer to west suburban students

It's not every day you see Santa Claus roaming school hallways.

On Wednesday, the jolly man in red traveled to west suburban Addison in the safest, most official way. He joined the parade of law enforcement carrying out an important mission: Operation Santa. Illinois State Police, Addison and Oak Brook police brought Santa Claus to the children at Army Trail Elementary School with sirens heralding his arrival.

Inside, 250 children got to play games, meet the officers and have their moment with Santa and a message about safety.

Organizer Clare Pfotenhauer said Walmart provided the toys but the officers volunteered to assemble packages for the students to take home, including toys, gloves, hats, personal hygiene kits and lots of snacks.

She said the police urge children to always be safe.

"They always have to watch out for everything they’re doing and it’s to show if something does happen, the police are here to help them, as well as their teacher," Pfotenhauer said.

Fourth grader Isabella said it was "the funnest day ever." When asked if she has another day of class before the holidays she replied, "Sadly, yes."

Fourth grader Jose said all he wants for Christmas is "a new water bottle," and to spend the holidays with family in Mexico, "It feels like the Christmas version of Halloween."

Principal, Christine Warren said it was an honor for her kindergarten through fifth grade students to be selected for Operation Santa.

The children got to see the softer side of police and Santa said they tell him what’s in their heart. For this Wednesday, it was gratitude.