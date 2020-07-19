Opponents blast police union president's request that Trump send federal troops into Chicago

article

More than a dozen Chicago elected officials are pushing back against the police union president's request to President Trump for federal intervention to fight the violence.

On Saturday, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7 President John Catanzara released a letter he said was being sent to President Trump, asking for federal assistance. In the letter, Catanzara said Chicago was in "chaos" and that Mayor Lori Lightfoot is "a complete failure."

On Friday night, police clashed with protesters near the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park. Police said that 18 officers were injured. Protesters said that video showed an officer punching an 18-year-old woman in the face.

Cantanzara's request for intervention came as the Mayor of Portland and the Oregon State Attorney General were working to remove federal troops from that city's streets. Those federal agents, some wearing camouflage and some wearing dark Homeland Security uniforms, used tear gas at least twice to break up crowds late this weekend.

Oppenents blasted Catanzara.

“This is a blatant attempt to instigate further violence against the young people who are leading the fight for real safety and justice in Chicago, and is particularly frightening given the situation in Portland, where unidentified federal agents have been throwing protestors into unmarked vehicles," the officials said in their response.

The letter opposing federal intervention was signed by Chicago Alds. Jeanette Taylor, Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, Byron Sigcho Lopez, Michael Rodriguez, Matt Martin, Maria Hadden, Daniel La Spata, Carlos Ramirez Rosa; with State Reps. Delia Ramirez, Theresa Mah, and Will Guzzardi; and State Sens. Celina Villanueva and Robert Peters; Cook County Commissioners Alma Anaya and Brandon Johnson; and Democratic nominee Lakesia Collins (IL-9).

Catanzara's letter also noted that he has "proudly and repeatedly spoke in the Chicago City Hall chamber, wearing my Trump 45 gear."

Catanzara made headlines earlier this summer when he said that Chicago police officers who knelt in support of Black Lives Matter protesters could be kicked out the union.







