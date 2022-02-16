Opponents of proposed General Iron plant on Southeast Side protest outside Lightfoot's office

A decision on a controversial Southeast Side metal shredder permit is expected this week.

Opponents gathered outside Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office Wednesday morning for a protest against General Iron.

The "Southside Recycling" permit would allow the company to put a plant on East 116th St. at the Calumet River. But nearby residents say the metal shredding plant will bring large amounts of pollution with it and civil rights concerns.

"The fact that we have a permit that had been expedited to locate a facility that was deemed unsafe in an affluent community and relocated into a working class Black and brown community, raises significant issues of civil rights and environmental justice here in the city of Chicago," said Alderman Byron Sigcho Lopez, 25th Ward.

City health officials say they plan to release a report that outlines the environmental, health, and quality of life impacts on Friday.

The General Iron permit has been in limbo for more than a year.