Oreo reveals churro-flavored cookie as its latest ‘Mystery Oreo’

Oreo finally told the world the flavor of its latest batch of “Mystery Oreo” – it’s churro.

The Mystery Oreo flavor started in September and fans kept guessing in an attempt to win a $50,000 grand prize.

“Case closed! The #MysteryOREO is Churro flavored crème. Nice work, super sleuths,” a tweet from Oreo said.

The tweet also indicated that a grand-prize winner was notified.

In 2017, Oreo did a mystery flavor that turned out to be Fruity Pebbles.