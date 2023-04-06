Organ donation: Despite overwhelming support, only about half of Americans registered as donors

April is National Donate Life month and the secretary of state is asking that you consider becoming an organ donor.

While nearly 95% of Americans say they support being an organ donor, only about half of them are actually registered as donors.

"We need and we must do better. About 300 Illinoisans die each year waiting for a transplant. And approximately 4,000 people remain on the waiting list at any given time. The kidney is the most in-demand organ with more than 90,000 people across the country waiting for one, followed by the liver, heart, and lungs," said Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

To become a donor, you can register with the secretary of state’s organ and tissue donor registry online at LifeGoesOn.com. You can also register by phone at 1-800-210-2106.

Registration forms are also available at all secretary of state offices.