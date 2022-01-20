Organizers call for ex-Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke to be federally charged

Community leaders are asking the Mag Mile Association to take a stand against the release of ex-Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

He is scheduled to be released from prison in two weeks, after serving three years for the murder of Laquan McDonald.

Community leaders want the Mag Mile Association to use its influence and resources to echo their calls for federal charges to be filed against Van Dyke.

The transit unions have also been called upon for a CTA shut down starting Jan. 31.

"Let's come together — the workers of CTA, the Magnificent Mile, the organizers, the residents — let's all worker together, and get Laquan McDonald the justice that he deserves," said one community leader.

Organizers are also pleading with the community to avoid a repeat of the unrest in 2020 by not looting.

