Orland Hills police chief fired for social media post

The long-time police chief of suburban Orland Hills has been fired for allegedly sharing an offensive social media post.

Thomas Scully was fired Wednesday afternoon after serving as police chief for 15 years in the southwest suburb, according to a statement from Village Administrator Brian O’Neill.

Scully reportedly posted a racist meme to his personal Facebook page that referenced looting.

“This social media post is in incredibly poor taste,” O’Neill said in the statement. “It does not reflect the values of the people of our community, and we will no tolerate such behavior from any of our public officials.”

Orland Hill’s deputy chief will serve as the interim police chief until the role is filled, O’Neill said.