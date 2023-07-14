Orland Park Bakery honors local teen who died suddenly last year

Orland Park Bakery is a family tradition in the southwest suburbs and those customers are getting sweets in the name of Ryan Plowman, a local teen who died last year.

Plowman died suddenly of Crohn's disease and mononucleosis in November. The 17-year-old was a star student and athlete and had a positive impact on his community.

That community crowded into the bakery to purchase cookies and donuts designed with Ryan in mind, plus t-shirts and bracelets with all proceeds going to the Ryan Plowman Memorial Scholarship.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Jen Plowman, Ryan's mom, works at the bakery, and seeing this kind of support fills her wounded heart.

This effort gives them the chance to do something good, something she says Ryan would do if he were here.