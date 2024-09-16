Cook County man allegedly carjacked vehicle transporter at Orland Park dealership at gunpoint: police

article

The Brief A Cook County man allegedly carjacked a vehicle transporter at gunpoint while the victim was loading a 2021 Mercedes-Benz at the dealership. Police linked Marcus D. Turner, 23, to multiple carjacking incidents across Orland Park, Chicago Heights, and Countryside, eventually arresting him in Markham. Turner faces multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular hijacking and unlawful weapon use, and was placed on home confinement until his next court appearance in October.



A Cook County man was arrested last week after he allegedly carjacked a vehicle transporter at an Orland Park car dealership earlier this year.

On June 6, a vehicle transporter was at the Mercedes-Benz of Orland Park preparing to load a black 2021 Mercedes-Benz onto a transport truck for delivery to an out-of-state dealership.

While loading the vehicle, the vehicle transporter was approached by two people who brandished a firearm and demanded keys to the vehicle.

The victim complied, and both suspects fled the scene with the stolen Mercedes-Benz and the vehicle they arrived in, police said.

While investigating the carjacking, Orland Park detectives tracked the stolen vehicle to a parking lot in South Holland, where it was found unoccupied.

Detectives also determined that a similar crime occurred earlier that day in Chicago Heights, and another related incident occurred on June 7 in Countryside by the same suspects.

While working with the Countryside Police Department, detectives identified 23-year-old Marcus D. Turner, of Lynwood, as the suspect in these crimes.

On Sept. 12, police located Turner in Markham and placed him in custody.

At the time of his arrest, Turner was allegedly in possession of two firearms and had a revoked FOID card.

He faces one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

On Sept. 13, Turner appeared in court, where a judge ordered him on home confinement from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. until Oct. 10, which is his next court date.

Turner was also detained for a probation violation in a 2022 case.