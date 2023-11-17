Orland Park community service officer struck by vehicle while directing traffic after gospel music concert

A driver has been cited after striking an Orland Park community service officer who was directing traffic Thursday night.

At about 9:35 p.m., Orland Park community service officers were directing traffic at Ashburn Baptist Church, located at 15401 Wolf Rd., to assist parishioners who were leaving a gospel music concert, police said.

While one of the officers attempted to stop traffic that was moving southbound on Wolf Road, a vehicle failed to stop and struck the officer, causing him to flip over the vehicle.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for his injuries and was later transported to Loyola Hospital for orthopedic surgery.

The 82-year-old driver was cited for not having a valid driver's license, disobeying a traffic control officer and failing to yield upon approaching an emergency vehicle (Scott's Law).