Orland Park hit-and run crash kills pedestrian, suspect on the loose: police

A hit-and-run crash in south suburban Orland Park late Friday night left a pedestrian dead and a suspect on the loose.

What we know:

Police responded to the crash around 11:40 p.m. in the 18400 block of LaGrange Road, according to the Orland Park Police Department.

Officers found an unresponsive male victim in the roadway.

He died at the scene.

The victim was hit by a car that fled the scene immediately after the collision, according to a preliminary investigation by Orland Park police.

A second car also hit the victim, but stopped.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and seeking witnesses who may have seen the crash or have information on the suspect car.

The victim was identified as Issa A. Arabi, 22, of Oak Lawn, by the Will County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office said Arabi was involved in a previous crash and got out of his car, which was why he was in the roadway.

"This is a tragic event, and we are doing everything possible to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for this senseless act," said Orland Park Police Chief Eric Rossi in a statement. "We urge anyone with information to come forward and help us bring justice to the victim and their family."

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a description of the suspect car.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orland Park Police Department at 708-349-4111.