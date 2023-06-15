Orland Park kicks off first-ever Summerfest

Summerfest made its grand debut Thursday in southwest suburban Orland Park.

The festival runs through Sunday and features carnival rides, live music, a bingo tent and car shows.

It is free to get into the festival which is held at 142nd Street and South LaGrange Road.

Each night has a different theme. Thursday is Kid's Night. Friday is Country Night. Saturday is the Community Expo and Sunday is Rock n' Roll Night.

