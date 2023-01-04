Orland Park man sentenced in crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids on way to Bible school

An Orland Park man convicted in a 2017 crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons in Beecher received his prison sentence Wednesday.

Woulfe, 30, pleaded guilty in July to five counts of reckless homicide in the deaths of Lindsey Schmidt, her three boys and her unborn child, who were on their way to church when they were struck and killed.

On Wednesday, a Will County judge sentenced Woulfe to two years for each death, which will be served concurrently.

Sean Woulfe, 25 years old at the time, crashed his truck into the family's car, killing them all. It happened in rural Beecher near Corning Road and Yates Avenue.

Sean Woulfe | Will County

Woulfe was allegedly speeding when he ran a stop sign and crashed into 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt and her three sons, ages 1, 4, and 7. Schmidt was pregnant with her fourth child.

The family was heading to Bible camp.

During Woulfe's trial earlier in 2022, a jury deliberated for three days before a Will County judge was forced to declare a mistrial.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Woulfe's attorney said his client wanted to enter a guilty plea to spare the children's father another trial.

Woulfe will be credited for 172 days of time served, according to the Will County State’s Attorney's Office.