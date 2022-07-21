Orland Park man pleads guilty to reckless homicide for Beecher crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids

An Orland Park man pleaded guilty to reckless homicide for the 2017 Beecher crash that killed a pregnant woman and her three sons.

Sean Woulfe was taken into custody Thursday.

Prosecutors say Woulfe, 25 years old at the time, crashed his truck into the family's car, killing them all. It happened near Corning Road and Yates Avenue in Beecher.

Woulfe was allegedly speeding when he ran a stop sign and crashed into 29-year-old Lindsey Schmidt and her three sons. Schmidt was pregnant with her fourth child.

The family was heading to Bible camp.

During Woulfe's trial earlier this year, a jury deliberated for three days before a Will County judge was forced to declare a mistrial.

According to the Tribune, Woulfe's attorney says his client wanted to enter a guilty plea to spare the children's father another trial.