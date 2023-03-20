Orland Park man shot at by burglary crew while trying to stop robbery attempt

An Orland Park man was uninjured after several suspects fired gunshots at him as they attempted to burglarize one of his vehicles early Monday.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in the 8600 block of 170th Street in the Fernway subdivision, according to Orland Park police.

The man was reportedly woken by "a number of suspects" trying to gain access to one of his vehicles, police said. The suspects allegedly fired multiple gunshots at the man when he approached them to stop the burglary.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV, and police said they're no longer in the area.

Police believe the suspects are from the same crew that have committed similar crimes in neighboring villages.

"Prior incidents have been reported to have taken place in Mokena and Tinley Park involving what authorities believe to be the same suspects, leading investigators to believe the crew is making its way through the region committing similar crimes," Orland Park police said.

Authorities cautioned residents not to confront suspects if they witness a crime.

"The safety of our residents is first and foremost," said Chief of Police Eric Rossi. "Your life is much more important than any material items."

Orland Park police said a "collaborative investigation" with other law enforcement agencies is underway.