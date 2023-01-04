Orland Park police giving away anti-theft steering wheel lock devices to Hyundai owners

article

Orland Park police are providing anti-theft steering wheel lock devices to residents with Hyundai vehicles.

According to police, the Hyundai Motor Company donated the devices in an effort to combat recent Hyundai thefts.

The devices will only be provided to Orland Park residents with proof of ownership of a Hyundai vehicle, police said.

If you are eligible and would like to receive one, you will need to make an appointment by contacting Angela at aburman@orlandpark.org

Appointments will be Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Supply is limited.