Orland Park secures temporary home for Secretary of State facility

The Brief A temporary Secretary of State facility will open Sept. 29 at CTF Illinois in Orland Park. The move comes after the Orland Township Board canceled the lease for the previous Drivers Facility. Officials say the location will keep services close to home and protect local businesses until a permanent site is built.



Orland Park residents won’t have to travel far to take care of things like driver’s license renewals, vehicle registration, or road tests.

What we know:

A temporary Secretary of State facility will open later this month at CTF Illinois, located at 18230 Orland Parkway, the Village of Orland Park announced in a statement on Friday. Doors are set to open Monday, Sept. 29.

The move comes after the new majority on the Orland Township Board abruptly canceled the lease at the previous drivers' facility. That left the Secretary of State’s Office scrambling to make sure people in the area wouldn’t lose access to essential services.

(Village of Orland Park)

CTF Illinois, a nonprofit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, stepped in to offer space. Village leaders say the temporary site will ensure seniors and other vulnerable residents continue to have easy access to essential services.

There’s also a longer-term plan in the works: officials say a permanent Drivers Facility in Orland Park is already in development to make sure services stay local for good.

Why you should care:

If the temporary site hadn’t come together, residents would have had to drive to Midlothian, Joliet, or Burbank. Beyond convenience, leaders point out that keeping the facility in Orland Park will also help local businesses. The old location drew more than 60,000 visitors a year, many of whom spent money at nearby restaurants, gas stations, and shops.

What they're saying:

Mayor Jim Dodge said that’s exactly why it was important to move quickly.

"We know how important it is for our residents to have essential services close to home," Dodge said. "When it became clear the Orland Township site would be closing, we worked quickly with our partners to make sure the Drivers Facility stayed right here in our Village. I want to thank Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, CTF Illinois, Supervisor Paul O’Grady, and Senator Michael Hastings for their teamwork in ensuring residents continue to have reliable, local access to these vital services."

What's next:

Village officials said they will share updates on the permanent facility in the coming months.