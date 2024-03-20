Orland Park shooting leaves 1 dead
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A person was found shot to death early Wednesday in southwest suburban Orland Park.
Police responded to a report of shots fired just after midnight near 170 Redbud Lane. When officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim inside a vehicle and attempted life-saving measures. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Orland Park police are investigating along with the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.
No further information was provided.