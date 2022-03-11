Orland Park teen charged with shooting 18-year-old in Oak Lawn

An 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Oak Lawn.

The shooting occurred about 8:20 p.m. in the 9500 block of Campbell Avenue, according to a statement from Oak Lawn police.

Responding officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. The victim underwent surgery at a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators found three 9mm shell casings on the street and were able to identify a suspect who had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

A 16-year-old Orland Park boy was arrested hours after the shooting, police said. He has been charged as an adult with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted first degree murder.

Police continue to investigate and are trying to identify and located other persons of interest.