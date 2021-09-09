Orland Park votes to oppose Pritzker's mask, vaccine mandates

The Orland Park Village Board is going against the Illinois governor's mask mandate.

This week, the entire board voted unanimously to oppose Gov. Pritzker's order.

One trustee called it an act of tyranny, and many others said they don't understand why vaccinated people should have to mask up.

The public did not weigh in at this meeting, and no one on the board spoke in favor of the mandate.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

The governor has reiterated that he follows the science.

Advertisement

He said the vaccine is the best way to keep COVID-19 and the Delta variant at bay, but masking up is a good backup to stop the spread.