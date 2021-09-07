Oscar Isaac talks 'The Card Counter,' balancing blockbusters and intimate dramas

Actor Oscar Isaac teams up with Martin Scorsese and the writer of Taxi Driver and Raging Bull for the new drama The Card Counter, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Isaac about his notable balance of starring in big, splashy blockbusters (Star Wars and Dune) as well as more intimate, quiet dramas (The Card Counter, Ex Machina and Inside Llewyn Davis).

On the difference between the two, Isaac said, "It’s all about the character I play. The size of the film – obviously it affects life, how long the shoot is, how many flights home you get, those kinds of things. The job is really the same."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

"Sometimes in the bigger films, it can be more challenging because there’s a lot more going on. It’s its own challenges to finding the honesty in the moment," he added.

Advertisement

Oscar Isaac can be seen in The Card Counter, opening in theaters on Sept. 10 – and then again in the new blockbuster Dune, opening in theaters next month.