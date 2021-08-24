Oscar Mayer, Lyft team up to give Chicagoans ride in iconic Wienermobile

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has been an Airbnb, a setting for a marriage proposal and traveled to Alaska via barge, but never has it been available on a rideshare app until now.

The iconic meat brand and Lyft are teaming up to surprise Lyft XL riders with free Wienermobile trips in four major U.S. cities.

Lyft passengers in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Atlanta who call a Lyft XL may be surprised with a once-in-a-lifetime pick-up from the hottest wheels in town: the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

"Oscar Mayer has a legacy of elevating enjoyment from people’s plates into pop culture – from our 27-foot long Wienermobile, to the iconic Weenie Whistle, to the famed ‘Oh I wish jingle’, said Megan Lang, Oscar Mayer Associate Marketing Director. "With the world as our canvas and meat as our medium, we want to do all we can to spark unexpected smiles wherever we go."

From Aug. 25 through Aug. 27, two five-star drivers, the Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers, will surprise lucky riders when they call a Lyft XL and get a wiener rideshare instead. Riders will enjoy the trip with music, neon lights, free shirts, hot dog masks and, of course, Weenie Whistles, all the way to their destination.

"Lyft has been helping riders get back to the summer fun they missed in 2020, whether you’re headed to a family picnic, BBQ with friends, or attending a sports game or concert," said Ethan Eyler, Director of Brand Products at Lyft. "We’re excited to hit the road with Oscar Mayer and surprise our riders with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate summer from inside the world-famous Wienermobile."