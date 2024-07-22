Oscar Meyer Wienermobile crashes on I-294 near Elmhurst

The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile flipped over following a crash on Interstate 294 Monday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway just south of Roosevelt Road at approximately 11:12 am.

The Wienermobile struck a Hyundai Sedan, which was also traveling northbound, causing the driver to lose control, overcorrect and the car to roll over.

No injuries were reported.

One northbound lane was shut down for a little over an hour as police investigated.