Oswego residents concerned over proposed cricket stadium's impact

By FOX 32 News
Published 
DuPage County
Residents in Oswego are expressing their concerns regarding a potential cricket stadium.

OSWEGO, Ill. - Residents in Oswego are expressing their concerns regarding a potential cricket stadium.

Residents say they are primarily concerned about the anticipated noise levels and increased traffic congestion that a proposed 25,000-seat outdoor venue could bring to the area.

Presently, the land in question holds a manufacturing zoning designation.

If approved, the stadium is slated to be operational and available for use by the fall of 2026.