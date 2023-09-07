Oswego residents concerned over proposed cricket stadium's impact
OSWEGO, Ill. - Residents in Oswego are expressing their concerns regarding a potential cricket stadium.
Residents say they are primarily concerned about the anticipated noise levels and increased traffic congestion that a proposed 25,000-seat outdoor venue could bring to the area.
Presently, the land in question holds a manufacturing zoning designation.
If approved, the stadium is slated to be operational and available for use by the fall of 2026.