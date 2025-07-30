Oswego Portillo's crash: Child killed, 14 injured after car slams into restaurant

The Brief A car slammed into a Portillo's restaurant in west suburban Oswego on Wednesday afternoon, police say. A total of 14 people were injured, at least one critically.



More than a dozen people were hurt and a 2-year-old child is dead after a car crashed into a Portillo’s restaurant in west suburban Oswego on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Oswego police responded to the restaurant at 2810 Route 34 around 1:55 p.m.

In total, 14 people were hurt and eight were taken to local hospitals. Six others were treated at the scene and released, police said. Of those hospitalized, three are listed in critical condition.

Police said the crash appears to have been accidental.

The driver, who has not been identified, is a 50-year-old and was the sole occupant of the vehicle, officials said. The driver was taken to a hospital, and their condition is currently unknown.

Police said it is too early in the investigation to determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

What they're saying:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident involving a car that struck our Oswego restaurant this afternoon, and our thoughts are with those affected by this incident. As we continue to assess this unfolding situation, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our guests and team members. We are grateful to the emergency responders who arrived quickly onsite, and we are working closely with local authorities to aid their investigation. At this time, the Oswego Portillo’s restaurant will remain closed through the end of the day. We will defer all additional questions to local law enforcement," a statement from Portillo's reads.

What's next:

The public is asked to avoid the area. We'll bring more updates as they become available.