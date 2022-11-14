Outpouring of support for St. Ignatius College Prep hockey players injured in crash

There has been a lot of concern and support for the student athletes involved in a horrific bus crash over the weekend.

The St. Ignatius College Prep community will gather for a special prayer service for the school’s JV hockey team, at 3:30 p.m. Monday at Holy Family Church.

Players and coaches were on a school bus after participating in a hockey tournament at Culver Military Academy in Indiana.

The bus was stopped at an intersection in Warsaw, Indiana Saturday night when a semi-tractor trailer truck hit the bus at high speed, knocking it over.

Warsaw police arrested the driver on suspicion of drunk driving.

Sixteen players were injured and two remain hospitalized.

Students returned to class, grateful it wasn’t worse.

Cardinal Blase Cupich and Fr. Karl Kiser, SJ, of the Jesuit USA Midwest Province offered masses for the team.

The school is offering counseling support to students.