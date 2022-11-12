Saint Ignatius hockey players injured in car crash in Indiana, coach says

Some Saint Ignatius College Prep Chicago hockey players were injured in a car crash in Indiana on Saturday, the coach told FOX 32 Chicago on Saturday night.

Head coach Spencer Montgomery said some injured players were taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The other players are at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital.

Montgomery said he was not yet at the hospital and would offer more information when he arrived. The number of players injured, the nature of their injuries, and the cause of the crash were not yet known.

The Saint Ignatius JV team played against Culver Academy in Indiana on Saturday. The Culver Eagles beat the Saint Ignatius Wolfpack 1-0, according to the school's hockey Twitter feed.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.