$100K worth of merchandise stolen by 14 suspects at Louis Vuitton in Oak Brook

Thieves swarmed a Louis Vuitton store in Oak Brook Wednesday afternoon, stealing as many purses as possible.

According to authorities, the theft crew stole $100,000 worth of merchandise, and now, police are hot on their trail.

Police said the thieves entered the store in a very strategic way.

The armed guard went on a short break around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.

A few of the suspects were dropped off at various points around the mall.

A handful came in at a time, and then moments later, 14 suspects started grabbing anything they could see.

When the armed guard returned, he tried to stop them.

The Oak Brook Police Chief says detectives have license plates and other details about who is behind this.

"We do have some information on when they fled the area, and we also have vehicle information too, which is very helpful. Vehicle descriptions, even close-up photos of license plates, so were nailing down all those leads now, our detectives are out working those leads," said Police Chief James Kruger.

Oak Brook police have increased patrols all around the mall.

They said this isn't a common occurrence, but they are prepared if someone tries it again.