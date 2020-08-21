Over 2,200 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 24 deaths
Health officials on Friday announced 2,208 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 24 additional deaths due to the disease.
Friday's numbers bring Illinois to a total of 215,929 cases and 7,857 deaths across 102 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 51,736 specimens for a total of 3,592,919.
The state’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is at 4.3%, health officials said.
This story is developing..