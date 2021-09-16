Over 5,000 people exposed to COVID-19 at Chicago Public Schools since beginning of classes

More than 5,400 people were exposed to COVID-19 at Chicago Public Schools in just the first two weeks of school.

As of Thursday morning, 245 people across the district have tested positive for the virus.

CPS initially planned to set up testing for students and staff in all schools district-wide by Sept. 1.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

But that date was pushed to Wednesday when it was dismissed, yet again.

According to CPS, it plans to offer nasal swabs to 170 schools this week.

Advertisement

More CPS COVID data can be found on the district's website.