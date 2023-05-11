Over 600 catalytic converters recovered in Cook County bust

A Cook County man was arrested after police discovered over 600 catalytic converters at his residence.

Cook County Sheriff's police responded to a burglary alarm Sunday at a home in the 6000 block of 128th Place in unincorporated Worth Township.

Officers knocked on the door but no one responded, so they walked around the property to make sure there wasn't a burglary in progress. That's when officers saw hundreds of catalytic converters in a metal crate with others stacked along the fence.

Officers returned to the home Tuesday and executed a search warrant at the residence belonging to 40-year-old Ramsy Sandoka.

Sandoka owns a towing company but did not have a license to buy, sell, possess or recycle catalytic converters, according to officials.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Officers recovered 612 catalytic converters from the residence of all shapes and sizes.

Ramsy Sandoka | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Sandoka was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to keep recyclable purchase records and selling/purchasing catalytic converters and violation of recycle metal law.

The Cook County Sheriff's Department said it has recovered more than 600 catalytic converters.

The state of Illinois has the third-greatest number of catalytic converter thefts.