Over 70 percent of Chicago adults have received at least one COVID vaccination: CDPH

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
CHICAGO - More than 70 percent of Chicago adult have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, health officials announced Monday.

The Chicago Department of Public Health added that over 50 percent of adolescents, ages 12-17, have received at least one Pfizer vaccine shot.

"Reaching an adult vaccination rate of 70 percent is an important milestone in our COVID-19 journey that brings us closer together as one home team and signifies the incredible progress we've made in fighting back against this pandemic," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. 

The city has reported 291,588 cases of COVID-19 and 5,671 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

Nearly 3 million vaccines have been administered in Chicago.

"We have a lot to be proud of. Thank you to our team – all of our staff, providers, and community partners who have done the work, helped us reach residents across the city and connect them with their COVID-19 vaccine," said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

For information on how you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.