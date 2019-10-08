Overnight fire destroys historic Masonic temple in Aurora

An overnight fire in the city of Aurora has destroyed a historic Masonic temple that was abandoned more than a decade ago.

The fire began around 10 p.m. Monday in the Lincoln Masonic Temple in the Chicago suburb about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Chicago.

A portion of the building collapsed onto power lines, cutting power to some homes as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Aurora Fire Chief Gary Krienitz says the building's structural integrity was a big challenge for crews.

The 50,000-square-foot building was built in 1922 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

It's been empty since 2008, when it was last used as a banquet hall. Aurora officials then shut the building down due to potentially hazardous conditions.