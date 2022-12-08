Owner of suburban farm accused of allowing bison to graze on county land

Billy the Bison is once again making headlines as his saga moves into a courtroom.

The bison's tale began in September of last year when it broke free while being transferred to a farm in Lake County.

The massive animal was on the lam for eight months and eventually wandered into the Lakewood Forest Preserve.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

And that's where the real trouble began.

The owner of the farm where Billy was headed is now accused of violating a state law, by allowing the animal to graze on county land for nearly a month.

He worked with forest preserve district officials to try and capture it with no success.

Billy was eventually apprehended and now the farm owner is on the hook for the fees and some fines.

A bench trial is set for February.