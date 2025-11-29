Pace Bus express service could expand to Chicago’s western suburbs
CHICAGO - Pace Suburban Bus is asking for public input on potentially expanding its express bus service to the western suburbs.
What we know:
The agency has been studying the feasibility of bringing its "bus-on-shoulder" program to Interstate 290 and Interstate 88, which allows buses to bypass traffic congestion on the highway shoulder during rush hour.
Such a service expansion would help connect commuters coming from major suburban hubs like Oak Park, Forest Park, Oak Brook and Schaumburg to Chicago, according to a Pace news release.
The program is designed to "integrate seamlessly" with Metra and CTA rail service, officials said.
What they're saying:
"This study is an important step in identifying ways to improve transit options for suburban commuters," said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger in a statement. "By leveraging express bus service along I-290 and I-88, we have the opportunity to create a fast, frequent, and more sustainable travel option for thousands of riders. We encourage everyone to provide their input at the upcoming public open house."
What you can do:
Members of the public will be able to give their input about the possible expansion at a community meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Howard Mohr Community Center in Forest Park.
Those not able to attend the meeting can take a survey to share their thoughts on proposed routes and stations. Visit PaceBus.com/I-290-I-88-study to take the survey and learn more about the project.