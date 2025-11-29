Pace Bus express service could expand to Chicago’s western suburbs

The Brief Pace Suburban Bus is exploring expanding its express bus service to the western suburbs. The expanded service could help residents in major suburbs like Oak Park, Oak Brook, Forest Park, and Schaumburg. Residents can attend a meeting about the service expansion project on Tuesday, Dec. 9, in Forest Park or give their thoughts online.



Pace Suburban Bus is asking for public input on potentially expanding its express bus service to the western suburbs.

What we know:

The agency has been studying the feasibility of bringing its "bus-on-shoulder" program to Interstate 290 and Interstate 88, which allows buses to bypass traffic congestion on the highway shoulder during rush hour.

Such a service expansion would help connect commuters coming from major suburban hubs like Oak Park, Forest Park, Oak Brook and Schaumburg to Chicago, according to a Pace news release.

The program is designed to "integrate seamlessly" with Metra and CTA rail service, officials said.

What they're saying:

"This study is an important step in identifying ways to improve transit options for suburban commuters," said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger in a statement. "By leveraging express bus service along I-290 and I-88, we have the opportunity to create a fast, frequent, and more sustainable travel option for thousands of riders. We encourage everyone to provide their input at the upcoming public open house."

What you can do:

Members of the public will be able to give their input about the possible expansion at a community meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Howard Mohr Community Center in Forest Park.

Those not able to attend the meeting can take a survey to share their thoughts on proposed routes and stations. Visit PaceBus.com/I-290-I-88-study to take the survey and learn more about the project.